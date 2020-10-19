Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to deliver keynote speech at inauguration of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

PM Modi to deliver keynote speech at inauguration of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting

The three-day programme will bring together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with emphasis on coronavirus (Covid-19).

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 19:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 at 7.30 pm via video conferencing. The meeting will commence virtually and will go on till October 21.

For the last 15 years, the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting has fostered international innovation collaborations to discuss the biggest challenges in health and development.

The three-day programme will bring together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with emphasis on coronavirus (Covid-19).

“World leaders, eminent scientists and researchers from across the globe will join this annual meeting to discuss key priorities for accelerating progress across the Sustainable Development Goals in the post-pandemic world and elaborate on addressing the challenges to manage Covid-19,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said earlier in a statement.

The event, which will be co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on various topics. Around 1,600 people from 40 countries will participate in this meeting.

