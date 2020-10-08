Sections
PM Modi to deliver keynote address in virtual Invest India conference in Canada

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 12:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address at the Invest India conference in Canada through video conferencing on Thursday.

Representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies from various sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consulting firms, universities etc are expected to take part in the conference.

“The forum aims to give Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

PM Modi will deliver the address at around 6:30pm today.

The long list of speakers includes Howard Davies, British economist and chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland; Ridham Desai, Managing Director of Morgan Stanley; and Nouriel Roubini, professor of economics at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

