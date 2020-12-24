Sections
PM Modi to flag off India’s first-ever driverless train on Dec 28; launch NCMC for Airport Line

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 20:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‎will flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on December 28. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service which will be on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro on December 28, the DMRC said on Thursday. The 37-km Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden metro stations.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be flagging off the country’s first ever fully-automated driverless train service on the 37 km-Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and will also be launching the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for travel on the 23-km Airport Express Line (New Delhi to Dwarka Sector 21) on December 28, 2020,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the NCMC is an inter-operable transport card that allows holders to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including using metro and bus services across the country, toll, parking and even for retail shopping and withdrawing money.

