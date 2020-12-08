Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to give inaugural address at virtual IMC 2020

PM Modi to give inaugural address at virtual IMC 2020

The fourth edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s all you need to know about India Mobile Congress 2020

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The fourth edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s all you need to know about India Mobile Congress 2020:

1. IMC 2020 is being organised by the department of telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and will be held from December 8-10.

2. The title theme for IMC 2020 is Inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure, Sustainable. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that the aim of IMC 2020 is to align PM Modi’s vision “to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat, digital inclusivity, sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation.” IMC 2020 also “aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage Research and Development in the telecom and emerging technology sectors”, the statement added.



3. IMC 2020 will witness participation from various ministries, telecom CEOs, global CEOs, and domain experts.

4. Telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, minister of state for communications Sanjay Dhotre, and telecom secretary Anshu Prakash will attend the inaugural session.

5. Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Ericsson head of South East Asia, Oceania and India Nunzio Mirtillo will also attend the session.

6. According to the COAI, participants from over 30 countries, 210 national and international speakers, more than 150 exhibitors and over 3,000 CXO-level delegates are expected to participate in the event.

7. In 2019, the event recorded participants from over 60 countries, 350 national and international speakers, 350 exhibitors, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and 75,000 visitors.

8. IMC is considered as the largest digital technology event in India and the biggest international tech conference in South Asia.

