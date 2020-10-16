PM Modi to hold a dozen campaign rallies in poll-bound Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization. He is scheduled to hold a dozen political rallies in Bihar. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 12 campaign rallies in poll-bound Bihar, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) election in-charge for the state Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday, where his party is looking to retain power in alliance with chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) and others.

“PM Modi will hold 12 election rallies in Bihar. He will be in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23. On October 28, the PM will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. On November 1, he will be in Chhapra, East Champaran and Samastipur. On Nov 3, he will be in West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria,” Devendra Fadnavis said according to ANI.

Sasaram and Gaya will head to polls during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, which will take place October 28.

His next stop will be on the day of the first phase of elections when he will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna. Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga will vote on the third phase of elections on November 7 and Darbhanga (Rural) will vote on the second phase of elections on November 3.

In his third round of campaigning, PM Modi will head to Samastipur, East Champaran and Chhapra. He will hold election rallies in these three places on November 1 which is two days before the second phase of the elections. Samastipur will head to vote on the final phase of the elections on November 7.

PM Modi will visit West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria in his final round of campaigning on November 3. Saharsa and Araria will also head to polls on the final phase of the elections.

The JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has already held six poll rallies since Wednesday and he is scheduled to hold six more on Friday. RJD leader Tejashwi Singh has also kicked off his campaigning on Friday. He is scheduled to hold public meetings in Kahalgaon, Bhabua, Kaimur and six other places.

The results of the Bihar polls will be declared on November 10.