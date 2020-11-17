Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 18

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with his Luxembourg counterpart on Nov 18

The MEA said It will be the first stand-alone summit meeting between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 20:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will hold a virtual summit on Thursday, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said.

The MEA said It will be the first stand-alone summit between India and Luxembourg in the past two decades.

“The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Luxembourg cooperation in the post-Covid world. They will also exchange views on international and global issues of mutual interest,” it said.

India and Luxembourg have continued to maintain high-level exchanges in the recent past. The two prime ministers have met previously on three occasions.

Luxembourg is one of the most important financial centres globally. Several Indian companies have raised capital by issuing Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) at the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Several Luxembourg-based investment funds hold substantial banking and asset management market share in portfolio investments in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
Nov 17, 2020 20:33 IST
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 20:15 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Whenever you think of kickback in defence deal, think of Cong leaders: BJP
Nov 17, 2020 20:39 IST
Amit Shah’s remarks on Gupkar alliance appropriate: BJP
Nov 17, 2020 20:35 IST
Bangladeshi man arrested for giving death threat to Shakib
Nov 17, 2020 20:32 IST
Wall Street opens lower following new coronavirus restrictions
Nov 17, 2020 20:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.