PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat tomorrow. Here’s how they will help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during a video conference in New Delhi on Thursday. PM Modi will virtually inaugurate three key projects in Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three key projects, including the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for farmers, in Gujarat on Saturday. Among them will also be the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad and a mobile application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. He will also inaugurate the ropeway at Mount Girnar near Junagadh in Junagadh district.

Here are the details of the three projects which will be inaugurated by PM Modi:

Kisan Suryodaya Yojana

Farmers in the state will be able to avail power supply from 5am to 9pm under the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana every day. The Gujarat government had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana to provide day-time power supply for irrigation. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crore for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023, according to a government statement.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the scheme for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phase-wise manner by 2022-23. The statement said that 234 ‘66 kilowatt’ transmission lines, with a total length of 3,490 circuit kilometre (CKM) will be established under the project. This will be in addition to 220 KV substations, it added.

Paediatric Heart Hospital

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad. He will also launch a mobile app for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. According to the statement, the UN Mehta Institute will now become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology in addition to being one of the select few hospitals in the world with a world-class medical infrastructure and medical facilities.

The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is undergoing expansion at the cost of Rs 470 crore, the statement said, and the number of beds will increase from 450 to 1,251 after the completion of the project. The institute will also become the biggest single super speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world, it added.

The research centre will house India’s first Advanced Cardiac ICU on Wheels with operation theatre, which will be equipped with ventilators, Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP), haemodialysis, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine among others. Fourteen operation centres and seven cardiac catheterization labs will also be started at the institute, according to the statement. The building is equipped with safety precautions like earthquake-proof construction, firefighting hydrant system and fire mist system, it added.

Girnar ropeway

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Girnar ropeway, which will provide a scenic view of the areas surrounding Mount Girnar. There will be 25-30 cabins, which will carry eight people each, and the distance of 2.3km will now be covered in just 7.5 minutes through the ropeway.