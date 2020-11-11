Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutes in Jaipur on November 13

PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutes in Jaipur on November 13

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Ayurveda Day is observed every year from 2016 on the birth anniversary of Dhanwantri, revered as a god of the traditional Indian medicine. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on the fifth Ayurveda Day on November 13 via video conferencing, a statement said on Wednesday.

The Ayurveda Day is observed every year from 2016 on the birth anniversary of Dhanwantri, revered as a god of the traditional Indian medicine.

Potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s Ayurveda Day observation.



Modernisation of the AYUSH education is also a priority area for the government.

“Multiple steps have been taken for this in the last 3-4 years. Dedication to the nation of ITRA, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance and NIA, Jaipur as an Institution Deemed to be University is a historic step not just in the modernisation of Ayurveda Education, but in the evolution of traditional medicine itself,” the statement said. This will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standard of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand and excel in modern research to generate more and more evidences, it said.

The day is more an occasion of re-dedication to the profession and the society than one of festivities or celebrations, the statement said, adding that utilising the immense untapped potential of AYUSH systems of healthcare for providing effective and affordable solutions for India’s public health challenges is a priority of the government.

