PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19th to 21st November. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on November 19 via video conferencing.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19 to November 21. The summit is organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, a press release said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see participation of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin and many other prominent international figures.

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

This year, the theme of the summit is ‘Next is Now’. The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post Covid-19 pandemic world with focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology and Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’, the release added.