Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19th to 21st November. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on November 19 via video conferencing.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled from November 19 to November 21. The summit is organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology & StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications, a press release said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see participation of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin and many other prominent international figures.

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

This year, the theme of the summit is ‘Next is Now’. The summit will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post Covid-19 pandemic world with focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology and Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’, the release added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Nov 17, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

India vs Australia: Kohli, Rahul begin practice for Test series - WATCH
Nov 17, 2020 18:54 IST
Night temperatures in Rajasthan dip, Mount Abu coldest
Nov 17, 2020 18:52 IST
Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide
Nov 17, 2020 18:48 IST
Philanthropy isn’t easy but it is necessary: Ali Merchant, Founder and CEO, AM Infoweb
Nov 17, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.