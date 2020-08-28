PM Modi to inaugurate college building of agricultural university in Jhansi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University through video conferencing on Saturday. The university is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district.

“At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

During the inauguration event, PM Modi will also interact with students of the university.

The university started its first academic session in 2014-15 but was functioning from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute as the current buildings were under construction.

It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.