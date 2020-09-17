Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Koshi rail bridge tomorrow. Why it is significant

PM Modi to inaugurate Koshi rail bridge tomorrow. Why it is significant

The construction of the 1.9-km bridge was completed during the pandemic and migrant workers were also involved, PMO said.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Koshi rail bridge through video-conference on Friday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate Koshi rail mega bridge through videoconferencing along with other rail projects for Bihar, ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

The PMO has described the opening of the bridge as a watershed moment. Here is why

* The bridge will connect Bihar to the northeast

* The project was sanctioned in 2003-04.



* The bridge has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

* The construction of the 1.9-km bridge was completed during the pandemic and migrant workers were also involved, PMO said.

* In 1887, a meter gauge link connected Nirmali and Bhaptiahi Saraigarh), which was washed away in 1934’s earthquake. Since then, there has been no rail connectivity here.

The 12 other rail projects, which PM Modi will also inaugurate, include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed and third line project between Barh and Bakhtiyarpur. PM Modi will also flag off the Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha train from the Supaul station, PMO said.

(With agency inputs)

