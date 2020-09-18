Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today

Apart from the bridge, the PM will also inaugurate other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 06:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar on Friday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar at 12pm on Friday.

Apart from the bridge, the PM will inaugurate 12 other rail projects related to passenger facilities for the benefit of the state, a Railway Ministry release said.

A new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur are some of them, the release added.

“The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period,” it said.



The historical project to build the bridge, which is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, was sanctioned by the Centre in 2003-04, according to the release.

The bridge, being inaugurated ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border.

“This bridge is of strategic importance along the border. The project was completed during the Covid-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion,” the release added.

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Sep 18, 2020 02:39 IST
‘Great leader and loyal friend’: US President extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
Sep 18, 2020 06:43 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 18, 2020 00:53 IST
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
Sep 18, 2020 07:08 IST

latest news

President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
Sep 18, 2020 07:08 IST
US legislation will end China’s most-favoured nation trade status: Senator
Sep 18, 2020 06:54 IST
Centre to allow private firms to utilise ISRO infrastructures: Jitendra Singh
Sep 18, 2020 06:47 IST
‘LAC flare-up may hit Covid efforts’: Singapore high commissioner
Sep 18, 2020 06:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.