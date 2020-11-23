Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 06:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament at 11 am via video conferencing.

Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla will also be present on the occasion.

According to an official release, these flats are located at Dr B D Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy-efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for the conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

