PM Modi to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are located at Dr B D Marg in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct these 76 flats.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 17:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, here for members of Parliament on November 23 via video-conferencing.

A PMO statement on Saturday said that these flats are located at Dr B D Marg in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct these 76 flats. The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19, it added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present during the inauguration.

The statement said several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

