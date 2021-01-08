Sections
PM Modi to inaugurate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2021 tomorrow

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is held in the country every year to sustain and nurture the symbiotic relationship between India and its diaspora, and to address the development challenges that the country faces.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The theme of the convention, aimed at encouraging Indian diaspora to be part of socio-economic development in India, is “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 16th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Saturday in a virtual event. The theme of the convention, aimed at encouraging Indian diaspora to be part of socio-economic development in India, is “Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The convention will have three segments, the official statement read. It will also feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon’ble President of the Republic of Suriname.

The PBD Convention will include two Plenary Sessions -- ‘Role of Diaspora in Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Facing Post Covid Challenges-Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations’.



“The first Plenary on Role of Diaspora in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, will feature addresses by External Affairs Minister and Commerce and Industry Minister while the second Plenary on Facing Post Covid Challenges - Scenario in Health, Economy, Social and International Relations, will be addressed by Minister of Health and Minister of State for External Affairs,” the PMO release read.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the valedictory session.

The names of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees for 2020-21 - conferred to select Indian diaspora members to recognise their achievements and honour their contributions to various fields, both in India and abroad - will also be announced.

The winners of the online Bharat ko Janiye Quiz for the youth will also be announced.

