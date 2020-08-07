Sections
PM Modi to inaugurate Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on Saturday; interact with students

A tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra (RSK) was first announced by the prime minister on April 10 2017 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhiji’s Champaran ‘satyagraha’.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 15:10 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviour of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission.

After taking a tour of the RSK, located near Raj Ghat, Modi will interact with 36 school students from Delhi, representing the 36 states and union territories, at the amphitheatre of the RSK, adhering to social distancing protocols, an official statement said. This will be followed by his address.

The installations at the RSK will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world’s largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat (clean India) Mission, it said. A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the RSK will impart information, awareness and education on swachhata (cleanliness) and related aspects. The complex interplay of processes and activities will be presented through assimilative learning, best practices, global benchmarks, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format.



In hall 1, the visitors will experience a unique 360 degree audio-visual show, which will narrate India’s Swachhata story -- a journey into the largest behaviour change campaign in the history of the world, the statement said. Hall 2 contains a series of interactive LED panels, hologram boxes, interactive games and much more, to tell the story of the work done to achieve Gandhi’s vision of a Swachh Bharat. The open air displays in the lawn adjacent to RSK will showcase three exhibits which are anecdotes from the journey of India from “Satyagraha to Swachhagraha”.

The artistic wall murals around the centre also chronicle the core elements of the Mission’s success, the statement said. The Swachh Bharat Mission has transformed rural sanitation in India and has changed the behaviour of over 55 crore people from open defecation to using a toilet. India has received high praise from the international community for this and we have set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow, it observed. The mission is now in its second phase, aiming to take India’s villages from Open Defecation Free (ODF) to ODF Plus, with a strong focus on sustaining ODF status and ensuring solid and liquid waste management for all, it pointed out.

