PM Modi to inaugurate Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik Summit today

PM Modi to inaugurate Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik Summit today

More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the VAIBHAV summit.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 06:37 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the VAIBHAV Summit on Friday. (ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vaishwik Bharatiya Vaigyanik (VAIBHAV) Summit on Friday at 6:30 pm.

The VAIBHAV summit is a global virtual summit of overseas and resident Indian Researchers and Academicians and is being organized from October 2 to October 31, according to a Press Information Bureau release.

“Looking forward to tomorrow’s Vaibhav summit, which brings together scientists as well as researchers from the Indian diaspora. Do join at 6:30 pm on October 2,” Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter.

The aim of the summit is to bring Indian origin luminaries in academic institutes and research and development (R&D) organizations across the world and resident counterparts on a single platform to debate upon collaboration mechanisms to strengthen academic and a Science and Technology (S&T) base in India for global development.



The inauguration will be followed by online deliberation sessions. The initiative involves multiple levels of interactions among overseas experts and Indian counterparts over a month-long series of webinars, video-conferences, etc. More than 3,000 overseas Indian origin academicians and scientists from 55 countries and more than 10,000 resident academicians and scientists are taking part in the summit, the release stated.

About 200 academic institutes and S&T departments, led by Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, are organizing the summit running through October.

Over 1,500 panelists from 40 countries, 200 leading Indian R&D and academic institutions will virtually deliberate in 18 different areas and 80 topics in more than 200 deliberation sessions.

The concluding session will be held on October 31, on the occasion of Sardar Patel Jayanti.

