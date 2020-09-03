Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers on Sept 4 through video conference

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers on Sept 4 through video conference

An official statement said on Thursday that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 17:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

An official statement said on Thursday that 131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to share views on ‘Navigating New Challenges’ at India-US Summit

They joined the academy on Dec 17, 2018 after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad, with those from other central services like IAS and IFS, the statement added.

During the basic course, probationers are imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, field craft and tactics, weapon training and firing, the statement said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Sep 03, 2020 17:43 IST
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 16:19 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Will write to Facebook: BJP MLA after social media platform bans his account
Sep 03, 2020 18:59 IST

latest news

‘CSK incident taught us it can happen to anyone’: Ness Wadia
Sep 03, 2020 18:54 IST
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Sep 03, 2020 18:55 IST
Punjab school events: Little cricketers, pilots, doctors go to school
Sep 03, 2020 18:49 IST
Music is all about change and change is the only constant: Sulaiman
Sep 03, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.