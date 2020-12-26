Sections
PM Modi to launch AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir today

A senior government official told news agency ANI that with the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be covered under the scheme.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 06:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

PM Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme will benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, officials said. The beneficiaries will get the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) as per the SECC 2011database, they added.

A senior government official told news agency ANI that with the launch of AB-PMJAY SEHAT, all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, irrespective of their socio-economic status, will be covered under the scheme. “The government is collecting details of beneficiary families who may be missing from the SECC 2011 database. This will ensure that all beneficiaries are enrolled at the earliest so that they can avail free healthcare services,” the official said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO),  the scheme would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

“The scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” the statement read, adding that the benefits of the scheme would be portable across all 24,148 hospitals enlisted under ABPM-JAY in India.



The PM-JAY, world’s largest health insurance/assurance scheme fully financed by the government, provides a cover of Rs 500,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation across public and private empanelled hospitals in India. The benefit of Rs 5,00,000 is on a family floater basis, which means that it can be used by one or all members of the family.

It covers medical procedures such as oncology, cardiology, nephrology etc and up to three days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days post-hospitalisation expenses such as diagnostics and medicines are also included in the scheme.

Union home minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be participating in the virtual event.

(with agency inputs)

