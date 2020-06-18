Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India

PM Modi to launch ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India

Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore amid the Covid-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government had said in a statement.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:27 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Jasra Afreen, New Delhi

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ on June 20 to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India.“Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

The campaign of 125 days across 116 districts in 6 states aims to work in mission mode to help migrant workers.It will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide jobs and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore, the PMO office said.

Around 39 crore people have received financial assistance of Rs 34,800 crore amid the Covid-19 lockdown under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) as on May 5, the government had said in a statement on May 6.

These people received the assistance, which was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26 to protect them from the impact of the lockdown due to Covid-19, via digital payment infrastructure.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kunal Kemmu calls Inaaya his ‘personal little sunshine’, shares cute photo
Jun 18, 2020 11:29 IST
Uttarakhand education department issues fresh guidelines for board exams
Jun 18, 2020 11:28 IST
PM Modi to launch ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India
Jun 18, 2020 11:27 IST
Galwan Valley face-off: BJP defers all political events, rallies in tribute to Army bravehearts
Jun 18, 2020 11:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.