Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch ‘Jan andolan’ campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour

PM Modi to launch ‘Jan andolan’ campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour

The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the statement said.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi will launch the campaign by way of a tweet, a release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a ‘Jan andolan’ campaign for Covid appropriate behaviour on Thursday in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

PM Modi will launch the campaign by way of a tweet, a release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people’s participation and it endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key message of wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene. The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the statement said.

A Covid-19 pledge will be taken by all and a concerted action plan will be implemented by central government ministries, departments, state governments and Union Territories.



The highlights of the campaign include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places involving frontline workers, and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes, according to the statement.

The campaign also involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets and brochures for awareness.

It would also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running Covid messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Oct 07, 2020 20:24 IST
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
Oct 07, 2020 21:05 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni’s bowlers restrict KKR for 167
Oct 07, 2020 21:28 IST
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Oct 07, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Bombay HC on whether offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable: Read full text
Oct 07, 2020 21:21 IST
Mum-Pune special trains in place of DQ, Indrayani
Oct 07, 2020 21:09 IST
Congress releases first list of 21 candidates for Bihar elections
Oct 07, 2020 21:07 IST
Pune district reports over 2,343 fresh Covid cases, 40 deaths
Oct 07, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.