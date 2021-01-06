PM Modi to launch New Rewari-New Madar section, world’s first double-stack container train tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) spanning 306 kilometers on Thursday via video conferencing. The prime minister will also flag off double stack long haul 1.5 kilometers long container train from New Ateli to New Kishangarh in the same event.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the 306 Km New Rewari - New Madar Section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) on 7th January 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also flag off the world’s first Double Stack Long Haul 1.5 Km long Container Train hauled by electric traction from New Ateli -New Kishangarh during the event,” a release from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The governors and chief ministers of Rajasthan and Haryana will be seen in attendance. Union minister Piyush Goyal will also be present at the event.

The corridor to be inaugurated tomorrow is situated in Haryana and Rajasthan and connects districts like Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Nagaur and Alwar, the official release said.

“It consists of nine newly built DFC stations in which six are crossing stations viz. New Dabla, New Bhagega, New Sri Madhopur, New Pachar Malikpur, New Sakun and New Kishangarh while the other three in New Rewari, New Ateli and New Phulera are junction stations,” the PMO release stated.

The opening of the corridor will benefit various industries in Rewari – Manesar, Narnaul, Phulera and Kishangarh areas of Rajasthan and Haryana, it added. “This section will also ensure seamless connectivity with the western ports of Kandla, Pipavav, Mundhra, and Dahej situated in Gujarat.”

The PMO also highlighted that the double stack long haul container train operation – first such in the world – will have an enhanced axle load of 25 tons and can carry four times in terms of container units compared to the current traffic on Indian Railways.