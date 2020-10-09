PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11

Sections
Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Sunday. (ANI File Photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday launch the physical distribution of property cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme that enables rural masses to use property as a financial asset, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

The launch event will begin at 11am on Sunday where PM Modi will also interact with some of the beneficiaries. Union minister for panchayati raj Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the programme. The property cards being rolled out under the SVAMITVA scheme launched by the Prime Minister in April are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land), which will be handed over to around 132,000 landowners during the event.

Post the launch, the state governments will physically distribute the cards to people from more than 750 villages across six states. “The historic move set to transform rural India” will enable around 100,000 property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link delivered on their mobile phones.

According to the PMO, the beneficiaries are from 763 villages including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Karnataka.

Beneficiaries from all the states, except Maharashtra, will receive the physical copies of the property cards within one day and since the western state has a system of recovering the nominal cost these cards, it will take a month’s time, it added.

The SVAMITVA scheme will cover 662,000 villages in a phased manner over a period of four years and the move will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, the statement said. The PMO also hailed the exercise as the first such large-scale exercise, involving the most modern means of technology, that will benefit millions of rural property owners.

