Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation of IIM- Sambalpur on Jan 2

PM Modi to lay foundation of IIM- Sambalpur on Jan 2

Director of IIM Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said the work on the campus will be completed on April 2022 and will be a fully equipped state-of-art structure with energy efficient green features as per the GRIHA’ standards.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

GRIHA is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their building against certain nationally acceptable benchmarks. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur in Odisha virtually on January 2, officials said on Thursday.

Director of IIM Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said the work on the campus will be completed on April 2022 and will be a fully equipped state-of-art structure with energy efficient green features as per the GRIHA’ standards.

The new and permanent campus of the institute will have green features with maximum use of renewable energy. The heritage and art of Odisha will also reflect in the building design, Jaiswal added.

GRIHA is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their building against certain nationally acceptable benchmarks.



Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal, chief minister Naveen Patnaik, union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, union petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries will be present at the programme, he said.

The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5,000 invitees including dignitaries from the Centre, Odisha government, industry leaders, PSU executives, directors of IIMs, IITs and IISERs, he said.

The state government has provided 200 acres for the construction of the proposed campus, while the union ministry of education has extended continued administrative support and financial grant of Rs 401.97 crore for the realisation of the project, Jaiswal added.

IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the flipped classroom, a learning environment where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and in the class the experiential learning happens through live projects from the industry. As a part of realising the vision of National Education Policy, inclusiveness has been adapted by IIM Sambalpur as its core vision, the director said.

The inclusiveness is both in terms of gender inclusivity and outreach to weavers and farmers, he said. The institute has outscored all other IIMs in terms of highest gender diversity in the MBA 2019-21 batch with 49 per cent women students and 43 per cent women in MBA 2020-22 batch, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
GST collections at all-time high of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore in December
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

How planning his own sessions helped Rahane for the challenge Down Under
by hindustantimes.com
‘If my shift paves way...’: What IPS D Roopa says on her transfer
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Patna Meteorological Observatory gets centennial observing station status
by Megha
IIT-Bombay duo studied coughs to model spread of Covid-19
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.