Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Sept 21

PM Modi will also inaugurate optical fibre internet services in state under which all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fibre internet service.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The proposed highways will help in the state’s development as better connectivity, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, will encourage economic growth in the area, a PMO release said. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects in Bihar via video-conferencing on Monday. These projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometres and will be completed at a cost of Rs 14,258 crore.

Also read: PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar

The proposed highways will help in the state’s development as better connectivity, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, will encourage economic growth in the area, the release said.

He will also inaugurate optical fibre internet services in state. Under these, all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fibre internet service, according to a PMO release issued on Saturday.

The PMO described the fibre internet services programme as a “prestigious project” covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a “digital revolution” to reach the state’s remotest corner. The Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC) will execute the project.

Also read: At launch, PM Modi hails optical fibre project

“The project would also entail implementation of one wi-fi and five free-of-cost connections to government Institutions like primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers and Jeevika Didi,” the release said.

“This project will lead to digital services like e-education, e-agriculture, tele-medicine, tele-law and other social security schemes to be easily available to all citizens of Bihar at the click of the button,” it added.

(with agency inputs)

