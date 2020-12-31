Sections
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites on January 1

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Light House Projects at 6 sites on January 1

Light House Projects (LHPs) are model housing projects where houses are not built of brick and mortar. Instead, some alternative technologies are being used which are suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects, aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1 will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) at six sites across six states via video conferencing.

“On the first day of 2021, will be taking part in a programme aimed at transforming India’s urban landscape. Will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects and distribute PMAY (Urban) and ASHA-India awards,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

The Prime Minister will also announce winners under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators - India (ASHA-India) and give out annual awards for excellence in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.



During the event, he will release a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named ‘NAVARITIH’ (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

What are Light House Projects?

The Light House Projects (LHPs) are model housing projects with houses built with shortlisted alternate technology suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region. This will demonstrate and deliver ready to live houses with speed, economy and with better quality of construction in a sustainable manner.

For example, in Indore, the technology selected is prefabricated sandwich panel system, which is an already established system for building construction in China, Australia, African and Gulf countries.

Similarly, monolithic concrete construction technology is being used in Rajkot.

Where are these model houses being constructed?

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

They comprise about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

The PMO said these projects will demonstrate and deliver ready to live houses at an expedited pace within 12 months, as compared to conventional brick and mortar construction, and will be more economical, sustainable, of high quality and durability.

