Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation

PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 11am.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustatan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation in this file photo. He will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation in the regions even as the country’s Covid-19 tally surged beyond the 2.26-million mark, including more than 45,000 deaths.

The Prime Minister will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 11am. This will be the Prime Minister’s seventh such meeting with chief ministers on the pandemic. PM Modi’s last meeting with the heads of the states to discuss the coronavirus situation was held in June.

Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state in the country with Covid-19 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Apart from these three states Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh also reported the highest number of coronavirus disease cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

PM had held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala on Monday to review the flood situation in these six states.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s father reached out to Rhea in November 2019, see WhatsApp chat
Aug 11, 2020 10:48 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation
Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST
Pakistan FM Qureshi criticised at home for slamming Saudi Arabia over Kashmir
Aug 11, 2020 10:44 IST
‘Unfair’ for her to carry this burden indefinitely: Tharoor on Sonia completing 1 year as Cong interim chief
Aug 11, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.