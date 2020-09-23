PM Modi to meet chief ministers of these 7 states. Here’s why

PM Modi to meet the CM of the seven states which are contributing largely to Covid-19 tally. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday is scheduled to meet the chief ministers of seven states, which are majorly contributing to the country’s Covid-19 caseload. The meeting comes just ahead of the completion of Unlock 4 — the last phase of the unlocking, which will end on September 30. After the country went under a nationwide lockdown on March 25, PM Modi held several virtual meetings with the CMs to discuss the COVid-19 situation.

Here is all you need to know about today’s meeting

* The chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will attend the meeting.

* These seven states account for 63 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases in the country.

* Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting a case fatality rate of at least 2 per cent.

* These states have recently reported a daily uptick in the number of cases as well.

* Centre is sending its team to states to help state governments in containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management. Recently, a team was sent to J&K. The Covid-19 situation of Delhi is also being monitored by a Centre-delhi government joint team. It will be assessed whether these seven states need central guidance at this point of time.

On Tuesday, India crossed the 5.5 million-mark in terms of number of coronavirus disease cases. But the Union health ministry said that the country’s active cases are less than a fifth of the total tally.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 18,390 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the total to 1,242,770. The state surpassed 60 lakh Covid tests with its highest number of samples tested in a 24-hour period with 105,026 tests. Active number of cases in the state stood at 272,410.

Delhi, on the other hand, has recorded 3,816 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 2.53 lakh, while the death count climbed to 5,051.