PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting chief ministers over two days next week, June 16 and 17- amid concerns regarding a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

As the fourth phase of lockdown was drawing to a close, it was home minister Amit Shah who held a meeting with chief ministers to deliberate a way out and seek their views. On all earlier occasions, the PM had fronted the talks.

Once again, Modi will be meeting the chief ministers as the coronavirus crisis get grimmer.

Coronavirus cases in the country crossed the grim milestone of three lakh cases, barely two weeks after the Centre announced lifting of the nationwide lockdown in phases and dubbed it Unlock 1, on Friday evening.

Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 positive cases in India with 1,01,141 patients, followed by Tamil Nadu with 40,698 and national capital Delhi with 34,687. India now ranks the fourth-highest in the list of nations hit hard by the highly infectious disease.