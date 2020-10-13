Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to release autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil today

PM Modi to release autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil today

Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served as Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled 'Deh Vechwa Karani' which means 'dedicating one's life for a noble cause', and is aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 07:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

PM Modi will release the autobiography of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil on Tuesday (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and rename Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society on October 13 at 11 am via video conferencing.

Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil served as Member of Lok Sabha for multiple terms. His autobiography is titled ‘Deh Vechwa Karani’ which means ‘dedicating one’s life for a noble cause’, and is aptly named as he dedicated his entire life to the benefit of society through his path-breaking work in various fields, including agriculture and cooperatives.

Pravara Rural Education Society was established in 1964 at Loni in Ahmednagar district, with the aim to provide a world-class education to the rural masses and empower the girl child. The Society is currently serving with the core mission of educational, social, economical, cultural, physical and psychological development of students.

