PM Modi to unveil life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus on Thursday

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm, the university said in a statement on Sunday. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters after the party’s victory in Bihar election. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi. The unveiling of the life-size statue will happen via video-conferencing, according to JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 pm, the university said in a statement on Sunday. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda.

“Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit,” the JNU Vice Chancellor said in a statement.

The prime minister is also scheduled to inaugurate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.



He will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan on November 13 via video conferencing, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

The potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’ observation, the PMO said in a statement.

The Ayurveda Day is being observed every year from 2016, on the day of Dhanwantri Jayanti. This year it falls on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

