Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to use 40-kg silver brick during bhoomi pujan event, then it goes into a locker

PM Modi to use 40-kg silver brick during bhoomi pujan event, then it goes into a locker

Several devotees have donated silver bricks to the Trust. All of them will be used for the ceremony on Wednesday and removed after the event gets over.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 15:54 IST

By Pawan Dixit | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Ayodhya

A general view of Ayodhya is seen. The temple town is all set to witness the groundbreaking ceremony of Ram mandir bhoomi pujan on Wednesday. (REUTERS)

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has donated a 40-kilogram silver brick for bhoomi pujan event of Ram Mandir on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use this brick to lay the foundation stone of the temple in the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya. However, the brick will be removed after the ceremony.   

“Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has donated 40-kilogram silver brick for bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir on behalf of Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth,” said Mahant Kamal Nayas Das, successor designate to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the trust.

Also read: In PM Modi’s 3-hour Ayodhya visit, Hanuman Garhi darshan and tree plantation drive

Mani Ram Das Chhavni Peeth is the math and the residing place of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das. All prominent religious activities in Ayodhya are operated from this place. 

“There is no point in using silver bricks in laying the foundation of Ram Mandir. They will be removed after bhoomi pujan and will be kept in bank lockers of the Trust in State Bank of India,” said Das.  



Also read: Temple trust tweets photos of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

“Later, these silver bricks will be enchased and the money will be used for the construction of Ram Mandir,” Das added.  

Several devotees have donated silver bricks to the Trust for the construction of Ram Mandir. All of them will be used for the ceremony on Wednesday and will be removed from Ram Janmabhoomi after the event is over.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Elgar Parishad case: NIA court extends Hany Babu’s custody till Aug 7
Aug 04, 2020 16:08 IST
Indigenous Australian group blocks Uluru access route over pandemic fears
Aug 04, 2020 16:09 IST
Maharashtra: Three Covid deaths in state police force in 24 hours, 231 new cases
Aug 04, 2020 16:11 IST
I had to incur a lot of financial loss because of this pandemic: Tia Bajpai
Aug 04, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.