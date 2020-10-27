Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi to virtually distribute loans to 300,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme today

PM Modi to virtually distribute loans to 300,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme today

PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi will also communicate with beneficiaries of the scheme on the occasion (PTI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute loans to nearly 300,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana) through video conferencing on Tuesday. He will also communicate with beneficiaries of the scheme on the occasion.

PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 for poor people selling goods on roads and tracks, who were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Will interact with my brothers and sisters from Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on roads. It will be an opportunity to know how Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana gave new strength to them,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Under PM SVANidhi Scheme, street vendors can get working capital of up to Rs10,000 at subsidised rates. According to news agency ANI, over 24 lakh applications have been received under this scheme so far, with 557,000 applications from vendors in Uttar Pradesh, the highest across the country.

As many as 3.27 lakh applications from UP have been approved and loan of 1.87 lakh has been disbursed, ANI said quoting the website narendramodi.in. Out of the total applications, 12 lakh have been approved and loans worth about 5.35 lakh have been disbursed, it added.

UP chief minister Yodi Adityanath is expected to attend the event.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to US Supreme Court 
Oct 27, 2020 06:08 IST
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Oct 27, 2020 07:03 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 27, 2020 03:06 IST

latest news

Priyanka’s mom said this ‘stupidest thing’ after her crowning moment
Oct 27, 2020 07:30 IST
Protests in Italy over new coronavirus crackdown turn violent
Oct 27, 2020 07:29 IST
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
Oct 27, 2020 07:26 IST
PM Modi didn’t accept tea during 9-hour questioning by Gujarat riots SIT: Probe chief
Oct 27, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.