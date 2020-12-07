Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Mobile Congress on Dec 8

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate India Mobile Congress on Dec 8

The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 4th India Mobile Congress which is scheduled to start from December 8, according to industry body COAI.

The 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event will be held online for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) DG Lt Gen SP Kochhar confirmed the programme schedule.

According to Kochhar, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Group founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal besides Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre will be present during the inaugural session.

“It’s an absolute one of the kind memorable event that is going to extend the diversity and open a plethora of opportunities in the telecom world. We are extremely ecstatic about the active participation of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, at the IMC 2020 Virtual event, that is going to accentuate the importance of the Telecom Sector,” Kochhar told PTI.



The title theme of IMC 2020 will be inclusive Innovation - Smart, Secure and Sustainable.

Around 210 national and international speakers and over 150 exhibitors are expected to participate in the event.

The event in 2019 recorded 75,000 visitors, 350 exhibitors, 350 speakers, 56 live 5G demos, over 50 thought leadership sessions and participation from over 60 countries.

