PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners

Wishes poured in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Civil Aviation of India Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted their greetings on the occasion.

“PM Modi has devoted each moment of his life towards making India strong, safe and self-reliant. I am lucky to serve the nation under his leadership. I along with all countrymen wish for PM’s healthy and long life,” Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh said in his greetings that the PM has worked diligently towards empowering the poor and marginalised and the nation has benefited tremendously from his leadership.

“Greetings and warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” he tweeted.

Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “I join the nation in wishing India’s popular and visionary PM Narendra Modi ji on his 70th birthday. A steadfast leader with immense clarity, he has brought about a transformational change in the lives of Indians through his policies of inclusive & sustainable development.”