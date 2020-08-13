Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless

PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, says it will make taxpayers feel fearless

The prime minister said that the new reform will instill a sense of fearlessness among the honest taxpayers who play an important role in national development.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a platform to honour the honest taxpayers of the country. He said that it will be a new milestone in the structural reforms initiaited by the government.

“The ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest’ platform will bring in faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers’ charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25,” PM Modi said in his video conference address.

“In the last six years, put focus has been banking the unbanked and securing the unsecured. Today, a new journey begins - honouring the honest,” he added.

The prime minister said that the new reform will instill a sense of fearlessness among the honest taxpayers who play an important role in national development.



“It strengthens our resolve of minimum government, maximum governance,” PM Modi said adding, “The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results.”

With the launch of this platform, the government has taken another step to make the lives of the taxpayers easier. Over the years, the income tax department has carried out several major reforms, including reduction in the corporate tax. The department had also abolished the dividend tax.

It has also been focussing on simplification of direct tax laws and increasing transparency in communication.

Similarly, to increase the ease of compliance for taxpayers, the IT department has moved forward with the prefilling of income tax returns to make compliance more convenient for individual taxpayers. Compliance norms for startups have also been simplified.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bollywood celebs welcome SC verdict on property rights for daughters
Aug 13, 2020 11:40 IST
IPS officer removes Google Maps from homescreen, people relate to tweet
Aug 13, 2020 11:39 IST
‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms to change how we pay taxes
Aug 13, 2020 11:42 IST
MPSC prelims exam 2020 postponed to avoid clash with NEET
Aug 13, 2020 11:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.