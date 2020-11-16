PM Modi unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark 151st birth anniversary of Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh

Sections
The 151-inch tall statue has been made from Ashtadhatu- 8 metals, with Copper being the major constituent, and is being installed at Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra, Jetpura, in Pali, Rajasthan.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 14:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj (1870-1954) led an austere life as a Jain Saint working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ in Rajasthan’s Pali to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, via video conferencing.

After inaugurating the statue, the Prime Minister said: “Vijay Nityanand Surishwer Ji Maharaj used to say that the land of Gujarat gave us two Vallabh. In the political field, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and in spiritual field Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj... Both dedicated their lives for India’s unity and brotherhood. I am fortunate that the country gave me the opportunity to inaugurate the world’s highest ‘Statue of Unity’ by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. And today I am getting the privilege of unveiling the ‘Statue of Peace’ by Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh ji.”

“India has been an example of humanity, the path of peace, non-violence and fraternity for the whole world. The world looks forward to India,” he said.

Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj (1870-1954) led an austere life as a Jain Saint working selflessly and dedicatedly to spread the message of Lord Mahavira.

He also worked relentlessly for the welfare of masses, the spread of education, eradication of social evils, wrote inspiring literature (poetry, essays, devotional hymns and Stavans) and gave active support to the freedom movement and the cause of Swadeshi.

