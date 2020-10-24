Kisan Suryodaya Yojana a new dawn for farmers in Gujarat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three projects, including Kisan Suryodaya Yojana for the farmers in Gujarat on Saturday. He will also inaugurate the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, a mobile application for telecardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, and a ropeway at Mount Girnar near Junagadh in Junagadh district.

Under the agri scheme, farmers will be able to avail power supply from 5am to 9pm for irrigation purposes. The project was recently announced by chief minister Vijay Rupani. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3,500 crores for installing transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath districts have been covered under the scheme for 2020-21. The rest will be included in a phased manner by 2022-23.

The UN Mehta Institute that Modi inaugurated will become India’s biggest hospital for cardiology. It will also become the biggest single super-speciality cardiac teaching institute in the country and one of the biggest single super speciality cardiac hospitals in the world, the Prime Minister’s office said on Friday.

The ropeway at Girnar, the third project, will initially have 25-30 cabins with a capacity of 8 people per cabin. It will cover a distance of 2.3 kms in just 7.5 minutes. The ropeway will also provide a scenic view of the Girnar mountain.

“Boosting the tourism potential of Gujarat! A Ropeway at Girnar would also be among the projects launched tomorrow. Thanks to the ropeway, tourists can get a spectacular view of the area surrounding the Girnar mountain,” Modi had tweeted on Friday.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s address



>> On the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana, PM Modi termed farmers getting three phase power from 5 in the morning to 9 in the morning instead of night “a new dawn.” “I would like to congratulate the Gujarat government that this work is being done by preparing a completely new capacity of transmission, without affecting the other systems, he said.

>> “Under this scheme, laying of about three and a half thousand circuit kilometers of new transmission lines will be done in the next 2-3 years,” the Prime Minister said adding that the scheme will also be implemented in more than a thousand villages in the coming days. More of these villages are in tribal dominated areas, he said.

>>Modi hailed the state government’s work in the health sector. “In the last two decades, Gujarat has done unprecedented work in the field of health. Be it is a network of modern hospitals or medical colleges, a lot of work has been done in order to connect every village with better facilities,” he said.



>>After inagurating the ropeway at Girnar, the Prime Minister more and more devotees and tourists will now visit the destination.”The rope-way started today is the fourth ropeway of Gujarat. To see Ambaji in Banaskantha, three more ropes in Pavagadh, Satpura - they are already working,” he added.