PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, pays tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In an unscheduled visited today morning, PM Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur for his supreme sacrifice.

There was also no police bandobast or traffic barriers to the common man during this visit.