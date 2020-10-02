PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19

Sections
The US first couple had gone undergone Covid-19 tests after one of Trump’s top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection. The couple will begin their quarantine immediately, Trump tweeted.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi /File Picture)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a quick recovery and good health to his ‘friend,’ US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania, after the couple tested positive for coronavirus.

“Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery health,” the prime minister tweeted just minutes after the US president announced he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19.

 

Earlier, Trump had tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The US first couple had undergone Covid-19 tests after one of Trump’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the disease. The two returned positive result for the infection.

