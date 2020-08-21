Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes ‘hardworking’ Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday

PM Modi wishes ‘hardworking’ Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday

Previously, Pema Khandu had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s government.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on his 41st birthday, saying that he is doing path-breaking work to transform the state and to empower its youth.

“Birthday wishes to the hardworking Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji. He is doing path-breaking work to transform Arunachal Pradesh and empower the youth of the state. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life in service of the people,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Khandu became India’s youngest Chief Minister at 37 years in July 2016.

Previously, he had served as Minister of Tourism, Urban Development and Water Resources in former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki’s government.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stay S-H-A-R-P and save more money for future
Aug 21, 2020 12:13 IST
PM CARES Fund, HC reserves verdict
Aug 21, 2020 12:11 IST
For those in lockdown, Alwar cop helps through e-sunwai; wins praise
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Govt merges Centre for Glaciology with Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.