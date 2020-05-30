Sections
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

PM Modi wishes Kashmiri Pandits on Jyeshtha Ashtami

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.

Updated: May 30, 2020 17:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

“Best wishes, especially to the Kashmiri Pandit community, on the very special occasion Jyeshtha Ashtami,” he said in a tweet.

“With the divine blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani, may everyone be happy, healthy and prosperous,” Modi said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Jyestha Ashtami is celebrated at the shrine of Khir Bhawani in Tullamula in honour of their patron goddess Ragnya Devi.



‘Kheer’ (rice boiled in milk) is prepared on this day as a food offering.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

15 fit players enough for teams when EPL resumes in pandemic
May 30, 2020 17:35 IST
Relatives violate Covid-19 funeral protocol in Ulhasnagar, 18 test positive
May 30, 2020 17:34 IST
Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter and Instagram
May 30, 2020 17:31 IST
‘I think e concerts will become a thing and it will get even bigger’
May 30, 2020 17:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.