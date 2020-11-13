Ayurveda Day: PM Modi extends greetings to nation

Sections
Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This year’s celebration will focus on the potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ayurveda Day. He also urged people to tune in to the virtual inauguration of two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat at 10.30am.

“Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!”, he tweeted.

The PM will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat and National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur in Rajasthan via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday said.

These institutions are expected to play “global leadership roles” in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century, the statement added.

This year’s celebration will focus on the potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nation has been celebrating Ayurveda Day on November 13 since 2016 to commemorate Dhanwantri, revered as a god of the traditional Indian medicine.

(with PTI inputs)

