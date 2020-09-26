Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / PM Modi wishes new members of BJP central team. Check full list here.

PM Modi wishes new members of BJP central team. Check full list here.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s announcement of the party’s new central team came nine months after he was named as its new chief.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 17:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been assigned various roles in its central team, urging them to work hard and “empower the poor and marginalised”.

“Congratulations & best wishes to the new team. I’m confident they’ll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India’s people selflessly & with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor & marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted soon after the BJP released the list.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s announcement of the party’s new central team came nine months after he was named as its new chief.

The BJP has now removed Ram Madhav and Murlidhar Rao as general secretaries of the party. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, members of Parliament Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi and Bharatiben Shiyal along with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh have been appointed to the position of national vice-presidents.

Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the Yuva Morcha and DK Laxman will head the OBC wing of the BJP after the reshuffle.

Here is the full list of the BJP members who have been assigned new roles:

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP announces new central team; Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje are among national vice presidents
Sep 26, 2020 17:50 IST
CBI chargesheet says Tuticorin cops tortured father, son ‘whole night’
Sep 26, 2020 17:27 IST
‘Does the govt have Rs 80,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccines?’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla asks
Sep 26, 2020 18:04 IST
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Sep 26, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Two MBA students of PCTE bag top university positions
Sep 26, 2020 18:17 IST
Tia Bajpai: People told my parents big stars do drugs, beti bhi karti hogi
Sep 26, 2020 18:14 IST
Woman plays violin as cat listens. Wholesome clip gets over 3 million views
Sep 26, 2020 18:06 IST
Pakistan opens heavy fire in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Sep 26, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.