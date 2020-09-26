PM Modi wishes new members of BJP central team. Check full list here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been assigned various roles in its central team, urging them to work hard and “empower the poor and marginalised”.

“Congratulations & best wishes to the new team. I’m confident they’ll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India’s people selflessly & with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor & marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted soon after the BJP released the list.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s announcement of the party’s new central team came nine months after he was named as its new chief.

The BJP has now removed Ram Madhav and Murlidhar Rao as general secretaries of the party. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, members of Parliament Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi and Bharatiben Shiyal along with former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh have been appointed to the position of national vice-presidents.

Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the Yuva Morcha and DK Laxman will head the OBC wing of the BJP after the reshuffle.

Here is the full list of the BJP members who have been assigned new roles: