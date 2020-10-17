PM Modi wishes on Navratri, hopes for positive change in lives of the poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen in this file photo. PM Modi on Saturday wished people on the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished people on the first day of the nine-day festival of Navratri, hoping for a safe, healthy and prosperous planet as the country and the world battles the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected and killed millions across the globe.

“Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. May jagat janani Ma Jagadamba bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di!” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also invoked Goddess Shailaputri, meaning the daughter of the mountains and one of the nine manifestations of Durga, who is worshipped the first day of Navratri.

“Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden,” he added.

Authorities and health experts have urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly during the upcoming festival season, saying flouting of norms could bring about a surge of cases in coming weeks as the country celebrates Navratri and Dussehra in October and Diwali and Chhatth in November.

“If we falter in following Covid-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become a big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people’s lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship,” Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said.

On Friday, India’s Covid-19 tally went up to 7,370,468, rising by more than 100,000 since the beginning of this month, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll in the country, which is the second worst-hit in the world, has gone up to 112,161, the health ministry’s dashboard showed on Friday.