PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Russia’s Mikhail Mishustin, down with Covid-19

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. (Reuters File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished early recovery for his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin who has been diagnosed with coronavirus disease Covid-19.

“My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Mishustin had told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and was temporarily stepping down to recover.

Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his absence.

Putin, who was listening on a televised video conference, sighed when he heard the news, wished Mishustin a speedy recovery and said he agreed with the proposed replacement.

Mishustin, who has been one of the main coordinators of Russia’s response to the new coronavirus, is the first high-ranking Russian official to publicly say they have the virus. He broke the news hours after the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Russia surged past the 1,00,000 mark.

“I need to self-isolate, and follow doctors’ instructions. This is necessary for the safety of my colleagues,” said Mishustin, who was appointed by Putin in January.

Mishustin said he would remain in contact with members of the government and Putin by phone and video conference despite his condition.