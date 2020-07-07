PM must apologise for remarks made at all-party meet on June 19: Congress

The Congress on Monday lauded the Indian army for “pushing back” Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh but demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his June 19 remarks at the all-party meeting that no one had entered Indian territory or occupied any Indian post.

“Our brave army has been trying to push Chinese army back and we are very happy to see reports that we have succeeded. We are proud of our army...,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told a virtual news conference. Prime Minister Modi stated at an all-party meeting last month that neither anyone is present in the Indian territory nor is any Indian post captured by the Chinese.

The Congress said Modi’s stand contradicted past remarks by defence minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar on Chinese intrusion.

“What we are worried about is the PM’s comments that he made at the all-party meeting where he said that ‘No one has entered our territory or occupied any of our post’... The Prime Minister should use this opportunity come out and address the nation, take the country into confidence and apologise.”