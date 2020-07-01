Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
PM Narendra Modi applauds role of doctors, Chartered Accountants

PM Narendra Modi applauds role of doctors, Chartered Accountants

“India salutes our doctors -- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against Covid-19,” he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors’ Day.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 10:15 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their “spirited” fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

“India salutes our doctors -- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against Covid-19,” he wrote on Twitter to mark Doctors’ Day. In a short video of his recent speech, he said while mother’s give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth. They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger, he said.

Dr BC Roy’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Doctors’ Day. July 1 is also observed as Charted Accountants Day. In his message, the prime minister said our industrious CA community has a major role to play in ensuring a healthy and transparent economy.

“Their services to the nation are deeply valued. Greetings on Chartered Accountants Day.” In a short video clip, he said the responsibility on the society’s economic health lies with CAs.



