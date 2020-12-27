PM Narendra Modi gifted Inner Line Permit to Manipur, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a gathering during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects in Imphal on Sunday. (ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “gifted Inner Line Permit (ILP)” to Manipur as he felt that it would be injustice to them since other surrounding states have the regime.

“The Inner Line Permit (ILP) was the biggest gift to the people of Manipur by the Prime Minister Modi as he felt that it would be injustice (to people of Manipur) as other surrounding states had it,” Shah said during his visit to Imphal as he recalled various initiatives taken up by the Modi government since it came to power.

ILP is issued to grant inward travel permission to an Indian citizen for a limited period into a state where it is in force. The ILP regime was formally introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020

Chief minister Biren Singh welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow an ILP regime in Manipur.

“The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, unexpectedly took the decision of enforcing ILP in Manipur giving tremendous joy to the people and home minister Amit Shah took a crucial role in making the historic decision possible,” he said.

Manipur is the fourth state in the Northeast to have the ILP regime. Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are the three other states that have the ILP system.

Shah went on to say that development in the Northeast is a priority for Prime Minister Modi.

“Manipur was earlier known for insurgency, blockades and bandhs. But in the last 3 years, we have not seen any bandh. I would like to congratulate chief minister Biren Singh as he has given the state a new face of progress.”

He also appealed to civil society organisations in the State to include topics of development in their demands as growth in sectors like health, education among others are the key to development of a region.

Shah laid foundation stones for seven projects including Churachandpur Medical College and IT-SEZ at Mantripukhuri. He also inaugurated the much awaited Rs 1,998-crore Thoubal multi-purpose project and the Rs 475-crore Bishnupur-Tupul-Thoubal-Kasom Khullen road.