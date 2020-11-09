Sections
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 614 crore in Varanasi

Locals and party workers joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at six locations - the Circuit House, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Shultankeshwar Temple, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and Trade Facilitation Centre - in Varanasi.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 10:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday via video conferencing.

The event, which was joined by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, marked the inauguration of 16 schemes worth over Rs 219 crore and the foundation of 14 projects worth over Rs 394 crore.

The projects include Sarnath Light and Sound show, upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, multipurpose seed storehouse, agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 Gau Ashray Kendras.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, redevelopment of certain wards of Kashi, parking facility along with redevelopment of park in Beniya Bagh, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.



The Prime Minister will also interact with the beneficiaries of these projects during the event.

Locals and party workers joined the event at six locations - the Circuit House, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Shultankeshwar Temple, Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport and Trade Facilitation Centre - in the city.

The local unit of the Congress had objected to the unveiling ceremony of the projects citing violation of model code of conduct for the legislative council polling to elect graduate constituency members.

